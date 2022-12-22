ASEAN 20th East Asia Forum opens in Khanh Hoa The 20th East Asia Forum (EAF-20) opened in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on December 19.

World Vietnamese community in Singapore join International Migrants Day celebration The Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore on December 18 joined activities organised by the country’s Ministry of Manpower and other agencies to mark the International Migrants Day.

ASEAN Philippines strives to curb inflation Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the recommendation of the economic ministry to extend tariff reductions on rice and other food items until the end of next year to curb inflation.

World Malaysia attracts nearly 44 billion USD in investment in first nine months of 2022 Malaysia has attracted a total 193.7 RM (nearly 44 billion USD) worth of approved investment from January to September this year, up a 2.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).