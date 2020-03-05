World US-Philippines joint drill to take place in May as scheduled A joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US will push through as scheduled, despite the former’s decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on March 4.

World Indonesia to invest 6.3 bln USD in power infrastructure development State electricity company PLN of Indonesia will spend 90 trillion Rp (6.3 billion USD) on financing the development of new electricity infrastructure in 2020, a representative of the company has said.

World Cambodia raises electricity output for domestic consumption The first phase of a 380 million USD HFO power plant in Kandal province’s Lvea Em district will begin operations in April and produce 100MW of electricity, said the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

World Singapore bars visitors from RoK, northern Italy, Iran Singapore has expanded its entry restrictions to bar visitors who have travelled to the Republic of Korea, Iran or northern Italy within the past 14 days.