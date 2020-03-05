Philippines: Helicopter carrying senior police officers crashes
A helicopter carrying Philippine senior police officers crashed in Laguna province, south of Manila, on March 5.
The scene of the helicopter crash in Laguna province, the Philippines, on March 5 (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) – A helicopter carrying Philippine senior police officers crashed in Laguna province, south of Manila, on March 5.
The victims include General Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police.
Gamboa had minor injuries while the two other generals were in critical condition.
The police officers were heading to a local meeting in Laguna when the crash occurred.
According to the police, the helicopter accidentally hit a high-tension wire during takeoff./.