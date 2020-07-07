Philippines, Indonesia confirm over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each
The Philippines and Indonesia reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection each on July 7.
People with face masks wait outside a church in Manila, the Philippines, on July 3 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and Indonesia reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection each on July 7.
The Philippine Department of Health confirmed 1,540 new cases on the day, raising the number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 47,873. The new patients included 619 in Metro Manila.
The COVID-19 tally in the Philippines has grown rapidly over the past days. Local health officials warned that the number will continue increasing in the following days due to community transmission and that people should be more cautious.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries further rose to 12,386, and the death toll also increased to 1,309, according to the department.
The same day, Indonesia recorded 1,268 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 66,226, including 3,309 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Lao Ministry of Health said on July 7 that this country has conducted 18,091 tests for COVID-19 since January, with 19 of them positive, and all the confirmed cases have been discharged from hospitals.
The country announced its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24, and the last patient was discharged from hospital on June 9.
However, its government still warned people and relevant authorities not to neglect containment and preventive measures to prevent a second wave of the disease./.