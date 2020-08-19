People in Manila wear face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 (Source: CNN)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines on August 19 confirmed 4,650 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections nationwide to 173,774 – the highest in Southeast Asia.



According to the country’s Ministry of Health, 111 fatalities due to the disease were confirmed on the day, bringing the death toll to 2,795.



The same day, the government eased strict lockdown measures in Manila capital and neighbouring provinces, as well as allowed more businesses to resume operation.



Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 1,902 new cases and 69 deaths, bringing the total tallies to 144,945 and 6,346 respectively, according to the country's health ministry./.