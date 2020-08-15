World Indonesia’s foreign debts hit 408.6 bln USD Indonesia’s foreign debts in the second quarter of 2020 were recorded at 408.6 billion USD, consisting of debts of the public and private sectors, according to the Bank of Indonesia (BI).

World Thailand to build 3.2-billion-USD canal for preventing floods The Thai government is planning to spend 100 billion baht (over 3.2 billion USD) to develop a 240km canal running from Chai Nat province to the Gulf of Thailand to prevent flooding in the country’s central region.

World Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil over COVID-19 scare The Philippine government on August 14 said it is imposing a ban on the importation of chickens from Brazil following reports of the coronavirus contamination of imported frozen food, including chicken wings from the South American country.