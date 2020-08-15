Philippines, Indonesia report thousands of new COVID-19 cases
Waiting for SARS-CoV-2 tests in the Philippines (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’s Department of Health (DOH) on August 15 reported 4,351 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s tally to 157,918.
The department said that the number of confirmed cases given the all-clear increased to 72,209.
The death toll in the country climbed to 2,600 after 159 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, it added.
Data from the department showed said that the Philippines has tested over 1.8 million people for SARS-CoV-2 so far.
To balance health and the economy, the Philippines is implementing localised coronavirus lockdowns in communities or streets to manage the economic impact of the pandemic.
The same day, Indonesia confirmed 2,345 more COVID-19 patients, making its total to 137,468. The total of disease-related fatalities in the country increased to 6,071, with 50 more deaths reported in the day./.
