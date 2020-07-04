Philippines issues new anti-terrorism law
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3 signed the anti-terrorism law (revised) so as to strengthen domestic anti-tourism efforts.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3 signed the anti-terrorism law (revised) so as to strengthen domestic anti-tourism efforts.
Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said that terrorism is a crime against the people and humanity; thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain terrorist threats.
The signing of the law demonstrates the Philippines’s serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many local people, he added.
The new law, which amends the 2007 Human Security Act, will now penalize incitement, recruitment, fund-raising, money laundering, and participation in terrorist activities, among others./.