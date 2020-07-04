World Thai House passes budget bill for 2021 fiscal year The Thai House of Representatives on July 3 passed a 3.3 trillion THB (106 billion USD) budget bill for the 2021 fiscal year, with 273 for, 200 against and 3 abstentions.

World Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development PLC buys two wind power farms in Vietnam The Gulf Energy Development PLC of Thailand has announced the purchase of two wind power farms worth about 200 million USD in Vietnam, in order to take advantage of low interest rates as it seeks projects with a quick return on investment.

World Singapore’s retail sales make new record drop in May Singapore’s total retail sales decreased by 52.1 percent in May – the highest decrease since 1986, the country’s Department of Statistics released on July 3.