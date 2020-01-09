World Indonesia to sign billion-USD energy, trade deals in Abu Dhabi Indonesian President Joko Widodo will oversee the signing of 10 energy and trade deals worth a total of 18.8 billion USD on a visit to Abu Dhabi, according to Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan.

World Indonesian President affirms sovereignty over Natuna islands Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 8 paid a visit to Natuna islands and re-affirmed the country’s sovereignty over the islands.

World ASEAN Defence SOM Working Group meeting opens A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) opened in the central city of Da Nang on January 9, with over 80 delegates from policymaking units of 10 ASEAN countries’ defence ministries and ASEAN Secretariat taking part.