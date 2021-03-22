Philippines logs highest COVID-19 cases ever at 8,019
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Marikina city of the Philippines on March 2, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on March 22 recorded 8,019 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day tally so far.
This brings the country's total confirmed cases to 671,792.
The DOH also reported four new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 12,972. Meanwhile, recoveries are 577,850.
On the day, Thailand reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestically transmitted ones, and one fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Of the new cases, 66 were reported as domestic infections while seven others were imported ones. Of those domestic cases, 33 were confirmed in Samut Sakhon, 21 in Bangkok and six in Pathum Thani.
Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 27,876 cases, 24,892 of which were domestic infections.
The fatality, confirmed as the 91st so far in Thailand, was a 60-year-old Thai man, who reportedly had lung cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Meanwhile, Cambodia registered 73 new COVID-19 cases on March 22, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 1,753.
The new infections included 71 local cases - 32 in Preah Sihanouk province, 28 in capital Phnom Penh, five in Kampong Thom province, three in Kandal province, and one each in Siem Reap, Prey Veng and Kep provinces./.