President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) and his son, Congressman Sandro Marcos, receive shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Manila on August 17. Marcos calls on the Filipino public to get their booster shots . (Photo: Office of the Press Secretary)

Hanoi (VNA) - Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has said that he is mulling extending the nationwide state of public health emergency until the end of this year as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19.



Marcos said lifting the state of emergency might deprive his country of aid or supplies that global agencies such as the World Health Organisation give to the international medical community. Therefore, it is likely to be extended until the end of this year, Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of the PinasLakas vaccination campaign in Manila on August 17.



In March 2020, former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. Then, it is extended until September 12 this year.



The Philippines reported 2,892 new cases on August 17, raising the total caseload in the Southeast Asian country to over 3.84 million.



Marcos urged the public to get the booster shots, stressing its importance in opening up the economy and preventing crippling lockdowns./.