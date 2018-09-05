Mariano Blanco, Mayor of Ronda town in the central Philippines (Source: rappler.com)

Mariano Blanco, Mayor of Ronda town in the central Philippines, was shot dead in his office on September 5.Police said Blanco was gunned down around 1:30am of September 5 (Philippines time) while asleep in his office at the municipal hall.According to the hall’s watchmen, four gunmen abroad a white van broke into his office and shot him. The gunmen ordered them to drop on the ground before breaking into the mayor’s office.The police are identifying the suspects and investing the cause of the shooting.Earlier this year, Vice Mayor of Ronda town Jonnah John Ungab, who is also Blanco’s nephew, was gunned down outside Cebu city’s courthouse.-VNA