Philippines not to impose safeguarding duties on HDPE from Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has decided not to impose safeguarding duties on High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) imported from Vietnam.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the DTI concluded that Vietnam is not subjected to safeguarding duties as the country is on the list of developing countries with a negligible volume of import.
The safeguarding duties are normally applied in three years from the date of decision, with the tax rate reducing through years.
However, the DTI can review and adjust the rate or the list of countries enjoying exemption if imports from these countries rise./.
