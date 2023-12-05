World Indonesia works harder to improve infrastructure competitiveness Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underscored the need for the country to improve its Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) in the infrastructure sector, which is ranked 51st in 2023.

World Indonesia needs 9 million digital talents by 2030 Indonesia will need 9 million digital talents in the next seven years to support the development of its digital economy, according to an official from the country's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs.

World Indonesia promotes infrastructure development projects serving economic development Indonesian President Joko Widodo has affirmed that his country’s infrastructure construction promotion policy in recent years has stimulated regional connectivity, reduced logistics costs, and supported economic development.

World Floods force over 4,600 people in northeast Malaysia to evacuate The number of flood victims in Malaysia’s northeastern state of Kelantan continued to increase with a total of over 4,600 people taking shelter at evacuation centres as of 3pm on December 4.