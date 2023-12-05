Philippines opens massive manhunt after bombing in southern region
A massive manhunt is underway for suspects who bombed a Catholic mass and killed at least four people while injuring 50 others in southern Philippines, Lieutenant-General William Gonzales, the Western Mindanao Command chief, said on December 4.
The bomb goes off on December 3 at a university gymnasium in Marawi (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) - A massive manhunt is underway for suspects who bombed a Catholic mass and killed at least four people while injuring 50 others in southern Philippines, Lieutenant-General William Gonzales, the Western Mindanao Command chief, said on December 4.
The police were looking into at least two suspects they believed were behind the blast, which the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for.
The bomb went off on December 3 during a service at a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi./.