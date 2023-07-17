Displaced residents seek refuge due to the eruption of Mount Mayon in Daraga, Philippines, on June 9, 2023. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1,600 people evacuated due to the eruption of the most active Mayon volcano in the Philippines last month have suffered from acute respiratory infections, the country’s Department of Health has annouced.



Health Undersecretary Enrique Tayag said some people in temporary shelters in Albay province have been sick with coughs, colds, and sore throats.



However, he added that there is no outbreak of respiratory infections in the evacuation centres.



Authorities have evacuated nearly 19,000 residents within the six-kilometre danger zone at the foot of the volcano, approximately 500 kilometers southeast of Manila, since its recent unrest beginning on June 8. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintained the alert level at 3 on a scale of 5.



Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018, resulting in the evacuation of over 23,000 people./.