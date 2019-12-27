World Cambodia’s real estate market in 2020 unforeseeable: experts The 2019 real estate market in Cambodia has been growing due to increasing demand from both local and international buyers across different property types, the Khmer Times cited experts as saying.

ASEAN Vietnam helps increase ASEAN’s prestige in int’l arena Vietnam will successfully perform its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, helping the bloc increase its prestige and position in the international area, according to Professor Aleksius Jemadu, Senior Lecturer at Pelita Harapan University.

World Indonesia speeds up capital city move Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on December 18 that he had ordered his Cabinet to speed up a 32.79 billion USD project to move the capital city from Jakarta to Borneo island so that the new "Silicon Valley"-like city could be ready by 2023, a year earlier than the government's original estimate.

Business Lao Cai to link ASEAN-China economic relations The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai was set to become a bridge connecting economic and external relations between Vietnam, ASEAN countries and the southwest of China, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said last week.