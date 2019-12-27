Philippines overcomes Typhoon Phanfone’s consequences
Competent authorities and people of the Philippines are working to overcome aftermaths of Typhoon Phanforne, which killed 28 people and left 12 other missing after hitting the country’s central part on December 24.
Typhoon Phanfone causes floods in many regions in the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)
About 43,000 people are staying at temporary shelters.
Typhoon Phanfone, locally named “Ursula” and the 21st storm cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, destroyed 49 houses and damaged 2,000 others. Air service in the Philippines was disrupted with 115 cancelled flights. More than 25,000 people stuck in wharfs across central region and remote islands after the country’s coast guards suspended boat trips travelling in rough seas.
According to the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture, the typhoon made losses of about 569 million peso (11.17 million USD), mostly to the fishery sector./.
