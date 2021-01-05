World Thailand extends state of emergency until February A committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on January 4 approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide until the end of February.

World Indonesia records lowest inflation in history Indonesia's inflation rate in December 2020 was clocked at 0.45 percent and 1.68 percent all through 2020, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

World Indonesia takes financial, medical measures as COVID-19 cases rise Given the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, local authorities have continued its cash aid programme and issued a plan to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent.

World Philippines, Indonesia detect many more COVID-19 cases The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines said on January 4 that the country reported 959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 478,761.