People shop at a market in Manila, the Philippines , on August 6, 2020 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The Philippines saw a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.5 percent in December 2020, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month, driven by price hikes in food and non-alcoholic beverages , the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.PSA leader Dennis Mapa told the press in a virtual conference that this is the highest inflation recorded since March 2019.The inflation uptrend was primarily fueled by a 4.8-percent increase in the inflation of heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages during the month, compared to the rise of 4.3 percent in November.The Philippines' annual average inflation for 2020 was 2.6 percent, still within the government’s targeted range of 2 - 4 percent, so the country has yet to consider immediate monetary easing measures to aid the pandemic-hit economy, according to the PSA./.