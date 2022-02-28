Philippines posts lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 951 new COVID-19 infections on February 28, the lowest since December 29 last year, bringing the nation’s total caseload to 3,661,997.
Treating patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Manila, Philippines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The department said 50 more people died of COVID-19 complications on the day, pushing the death toll to 56,451.
The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 52,179 from Sunday's 52,961. The country's positivity rate remains at 5 percent.
The Philippines logged under 2,000 new cases since February 19 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed. It has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic started in January 2020.
With a population of around 110 million, the nation has tested over 26 million people since the disease emerged.
Meanwhile, Cambodia confirmed 365 COVID-19 cases on the same day, pushing its total to 130,276.
The local Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement that the new infections included 342 domestic and 14 imported cases, and all were confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant. No new fatalities were recorded, and the total death toll still stood at 3,032.
Additional 419 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 123,772, the ministry added.
The nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February last year. The MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said Cambodia had so far administered at least one vaccine dose to 14.56 million people, or 91 percent of its 16 million population./.