World ASEAN foreign ministers call for dialogue to solve Ukraine crisis Foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN countries on February 27 issued a statement calling for dialogues among the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.

World Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Rice registered as collective mark The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has launched the registration of “Preah Vihear Rice” as a collective mark for the rice variety associated with the northern Cambodian province.

World Inflation rate in Laos hits highest level in two years The year-on-year inflation rate in Laos jumped to 6.25 percent in January, the highest figure recorded since January 2020, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.