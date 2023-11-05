Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reviews a military honor guard during a ceremony at the Pentagon in May. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is planning to visit the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) headquarters in the state of Hawaii this month, reported Japan’s Nikkei Asia.



Marcos is slated to stop in Hawaii after attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting in San Francisco from November 15 – 17, the sources said.

The President is expected to meet with Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the US. Indo-Pacific Command, at the headquarters in Pearl Harbor on Oahu island, along with other military leaders across the services.

Planning is underway for Marcos to give a security policy speech during his visit.

Meanwhile, US. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to engage his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense ministers meeting in Jakarta slated for November 16./.