World Cambodia to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to lift all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers – both Cambodians and foreign nationals – effective from November 15.

World Cambodia: All gatherings allowed without limited number of participants Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen allowed all other gatherings, in addition to wedding and religious ceremonies, without limiting the number of participants, according to the local newspaper Khmer Times.

World Thailand plans to reopen southern border dates next month The Thai Government is planning to reopen border checkpoints in the deep South by December 16 to promote tourism amid the reducing daily COVID-19 infection number.

World Malaysia strengthens COVID-19 control to revive economy Efforts of the Malaysian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to prove effective as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.