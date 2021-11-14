Philippines: President's longtime aide runs for president
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go on November 13 turned to run for president in the 2022 elections.
Previously, Go, 47, filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president at the Commission on Elections office under the ruling PDP-Laban.
Go declined to comment on local reports that Duterte plans to run for vice president.
Earlier this week, Go hinted about changes in his plans in the 2022 elections, telling reporters that it was Duterte's wish to change plans.
The poll body allows the substitution of candidates for the May 2022 elections until November 15.
Duterte was elected president in the May 2016 elections. The constitution limits Philippine presidents to a single six-year term.
The vice president is elected separately from the president under the Philippine law./.