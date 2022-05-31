World 18 years in jail proposed for suspected murder of Vietnamese student in Japan The procuracy agency of Osaka has proposed a sentence of 18 years in jail for a Dominican man who allegedly murdered a Vietnamese student in the Japanese prefecture.

World Malaysia targets more resilient semiconductor supply chain A Malaysian official has underlined the need for a more resilient and flexible semiconductor supply chain for the country to navigate a course of robust and sustainable growth.

World Record number of methamphetamine pills seized in East, Southeast Asia Anti-drug forces of East and Southeast Asian nations seized over 1 billion meth tablets in 2021, according to statistics announced by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) on May 30.