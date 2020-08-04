Philippines re-imposes partial lockdown on Luzon amid surge in COVID-19 cases
More than 27 million people in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back to a partial lockdown for weeks from August 4.
Health workers take a sample from a person at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila, the Philippines on July 15, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
People have been told to stay home unless they need to go out for essential goods, exercise or work since the Philippines has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot in Asia with the number of recorded infections surging past 100,000.
With only 24 hours' notice of the shutdown, many found themselves stranded in Manila and unable to get back to their hometowns after public transport and domestic flights were halted.
Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads in the Philippine and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that goverments and citizens should focus on what are known to work – testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask./.