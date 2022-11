Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Philippines is the top importer of Vietnamese rice during January – September this year, accounting for 43.9% of the country’s total export of the grain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ( MARD ).The ministry reported that Vietnam exported 2.47 million tonnes of the food worth 1.14 billion USD to the market in the period, up 35.3% in volume and 22.2% in value compared to the same period last year.The market that recorded the strongest growth in export value was Ivory Coast with over 71%. Meanwhile, shipments to Ghana witnessed the sharpest fall, nearly 33%.Vietnam raked in 2.94 billion USD from exporting 6.07 million tonnes of rice in January – October, representing year-on-year rises of 7.4% in value and 17.2% in volume, the ministry said.The average export price of Vietnamese rice in the first 10 months reached an estimated 484 USD/tonne, 8.3% lower than that of the same period last year.In October alone, Vietnam shipped 700,000 tonnes of the grain worth 334 million USD abroad. Export prices stood at 425 - 430 USD per tonnes, the highest since November 2021./.