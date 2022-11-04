Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business VinES, Li-Cycle partner in battery recycling VinES Energy Solutions (“VinES”), a Vingroup company that specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced batteries for mobility and energy storage applications, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, have announced the launch of a global recycling partnership.

Business SBV Governor stresses prudent governance in terms of real estate credit Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underscored that credit governance must be prudent to help curb inflation and stabilise the macro-economy when responding to legislators’ concern about credit for real estate.

Business Vientiane hosts Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.