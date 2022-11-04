Philippines remains biggest importer of Vietnamese rice
The Philippines is the top importer of Vietnamese rice during January – September this year, accounting for 43.9% of the country’s total export of the grain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
The ministry reported that Vietnam exported 2.47 million tonnes of the food worth 1.14 billion USD to the market in the period, up 35.3% in volume and 22.2% in value compared to the same period last year.
The market that recorded the strongest growth in export value was Ivory Coast with over 71%. Meanwhile, shipments to Ghana witnessed the sharpest fall, nearly 33%.
Vietnam raked in 2.94 billion USD from exporting 6.07 million tonnes of rice in January – October, representing year-on-year rises of 7.4% in value and 17.2% in volume, the ministry said.
The average export price of Vietnamese rice in the first 10 months reached an estimated 484 USD/tonne, 8.3% lower than that of the same period last year.
In October alone, Vietnam shipped 700,000 tonnes of the grain worth 334 million USD abroad. Export prices stood at 425 - 430 USD per tonnes, the highest since November 2021./.