World Cambodian court puts former CNRP members in prison The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 1 decided to sentence Sam Rainsy, former leader of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), to 25 years in prison, and deprive him of the right to vote and stand as candidate in elections, Fresh News reported.

World Toyota Tsusho interested in smart mobility in Thailand Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. is acquiring an equity stake in ATP30 Public Co., a commuter bus operator for industrial estates in Thailand, to promote smart mobility for its services.

World Philippines garment exports projected to hit 2 billion USD this year The Philippines’ exports of garments and hard goods could reach 2 billion USD in 2021 as local garment factories expect to receive up to 500 million USD worth of new orders from global fashion brands.

World Thailand: COVID-19-epicentre shrimp market reopens The Central Shrimp Market in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon – the epicentre of the country’s second COVID-19 wave – reopened on March 1 after being closed since December 19.