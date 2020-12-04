Philippines reports highest inflation since April
The Philippines’ year-on-year inflation jumped to 3.3 percent in November from 2.5 percent in the previous month, the highest inflation registered since April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on December 4.
A person purchase rice in Manila, the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Inflation in November 2019 was recorded at 1.3 percent, and the country's year-to-date inflation for the year 2020 was posted at 2.6 percent, still within the government's target of 2 percent to 4 percent for 2020.
The PSA said the annual increase of 4.3 percent in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages primarily pushed up the overall inflation in November.
Also contributing to the uptrend in the overall inflation during the month was the higher annual increment noted in alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 12.3 percent, the PSA added.
The PSA said core inflation, which excludes selected food and energy items, moved up at a faster pace of 3.2 percent in November from 3.0 percent in the previous month.
In November 2019, core inflation was at 2.6 percent.
The National Economic and Development Authority said the uptick is due to the restrictions on public transport imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the persistence of African swine fever, and damage and losses in high value crops following the onslaught of typhoons and flooding in November./.
