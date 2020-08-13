World Thai commerce ministry to push for RCEP signing The Thai Ministry of Commerce will push the country’s Cabinet in October to consider signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

World Indonesian government to disburse 1.49 billion USD to MSMEs The Indonesian government is set to disburse 22 trillion rupiah (1.49 billion USD) on August 17 to millions of unbankable micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) to help them start over during the slowing, pandemic-hit economy.

World EU announces three new cooperation programme with ASEAN The EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans on August 13 announced three new development cooperation projects with ASEAN worth a total amount of 13 million EUR (over 15 million USD).

World Japan, Singapore to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions from September Japan and Singapore agreed on August 13 to ease travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic from September, targeting businesspeople and expatriates, on condition they take measures to prevent infections.