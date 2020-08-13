Philippines reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on August 13
Passengers have their body temperature checked at a railway station in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines reported 4,002 new cases of COVID-19 on August 13, along with 1,403 recoveries and 23 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 147,526, the highest in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, 70,387 patients have recovered and 2,426 died.
The Philippines is planning to test a Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus in October.
Indonesia also recorded 2,098 new cases on August 13, raising the tally to 132,816. The same day, COVID-19 claimed 65 more lives, taking the total fatalities to 5,968.
The same day, Malaysia confirmed 15 cases, with the total now at 9,129.
In Myanmar, 361 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the morning of August 13. The country said more than 50 percent of high schools have re-opened since July as the number of new cases is on a declining trend./.