Residents with their motorcycles ride on a banca as they cross a submerged bridge due to a swollen river in Cauayan city, Isabela province, north of Manila on August 24, 2022, a day after Tropical storm Ma-on barreled the province. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tropical storm Ma-On caused at least three deaths and four injuries in the Philippines, the country's disaster agency reported on August 25.



The storm, with sustained winds of 110km per hour, made landfall in the northeastern Philippines on August 23.



It brought heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and landslides, affecting nearly 50,000 people in 400 villages, damaging many houses and cutting off communication and electricity systems.



Filipino President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos announced a closure of government offices and public schools in the capital region and adjacent provinces on August 23-24.



Lying in the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, the Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.



Ma-On is the sixth typhoon that has hit in the Southeast Asian country this year. In April, typhoon Megi caused severe flooding and landslides in coastal provinces, killed 224 people and left 147 people missing./.