Rescuers have rescued 45 survivors from a landslide on February 6 that buried estimated 86 people at a gold mine in the southern province of Davao de Oro. (Photo: filipinotimes.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine authorities said on February 7 that rescuers have rescued 45 survivors from a landslide a day earlier that buried estimated 86 people at a gold mine in the southern province of Davao de Oro.

According to the military force, three of the rescued people are in critical condition and had to be evacuated by helicopter, while 41 others remain unaccounted for after the landslide.

After the incident, around 600 people near the site have been evacuated safely. The roads remain impassable, and there is no cellphone signal in the area. The military deployed teams to establish radio contact and help in the rescue and retrieval operations.



Apex Mining, the Philippine operator of the gold mine, said the landslide struck outside the mine site, where buses wait for workers finishing their shifts. Rescue work is hampered by limited visibility and intermittent landslides.

Officials said at least 2-3 buses as well as a jeepney, aside from some houses, could be buried by mud, rocks, and other debris following the slide.



Local authorities have issued an evacuation order for five villages in Maco, including Masara village.



Torrential rain has continued for weeks in many parts of Mindanao, forcing tens of thousands into emergency shelters.

At least 16 people died from landslides and flooding in the region last week, the national disaster agency said in its latest update./.