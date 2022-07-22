World Southeast Asian nations striving to control inflation Malaysia’s strategy to tackle inflation and rising cost of living has shown results, especially on chicken and egg issues, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

World UNDP, Indonesia partner to advance SDGs in private sector The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) are committed to taking joint actions to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) through increasingly involving the private sector.

World Malaysia posts record trade hike in June Malaysia’s trade turnover witnessed a record high in June, hitting 270.39 billion RM (over 60.6 billion USD), up 43.4% year-on-year, which is a clear sign of strong and flexible development of the country’s economic foundations.

World Russia actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam: official The Russian side is actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam and some Asian countries this year, according to General Director of Vladivostok International Airport (Russian Far East) Andrei Vinichenko.