ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

World Indonesia raises energy investment target to 35.9 billion USD in 2020 Indonesia has revised investment target in energy in 2020 to 35.9 billion USD from 31.9 billion USD set previously, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

World Cambodia attracts 3.6-bln-USD FDI last year Cambodia attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth nearly 3.6 billion USD in 2019, up 12 percent year-on-year, an English-language daily has reported.

World Indonesia to issue dual-currency bonds worth 3.1 billion USD The Indonesian government plans to release dual-currency bonds with a total amount of 3.1 billion USD for deficit financing this year, said the Ministry of Finance.