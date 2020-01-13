Philippines suspends Manila airport flights over fear of volcanic eruption
Philippine aviation authorities on January 12 ordered temporary suspension of flights from/to Ninoy Aquino international airport in Manila capital, as Taal volcano spewed an ash column of 15,000m.
Taal volcano spewed ashes on January 12 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine aviation authorities on January 12 ordered temporary suspension of flights from/to Ninoy Aquino international airport in Manila capital, as Taal volcano spewed an ash column of 15,000m.
The suspension was supposed to last for a few hours, but the next announcement said that the flights will be halted until further notice.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the same day raised alert level from 4 to 5, the highest one, over fear that the volcano would erupt in upcoming hours or days. Thousands of people living near the volcano were urged to evacuate.
Earlier, Taal volcano in Batangas province, which is about 90km south of Manila, spewed steam and an ash column measuring 1km in height. A number of earthquakes of magnitude 1 and 3 were recorded, shaking some nearby villages.
Taal is the second strongest volcano in the Philippines which erupted on 33 occasions, and the most recent one in 1977. Phivolcs has recorded moderate to high level of seismic activity at Taal volcano since March 28, 2019.
As the smallest volcano of the world, it also attracts various tourists thanks to scenic landscapes./.
