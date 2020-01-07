World Thailand carries out preventive measures for viral outbreak Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged people not to panic over the outbreak of a mysterious viral pneumonia in China, and gave assurance that measures are in place to keep Thailand free of the disease.

World Death toll from Indonesia flood continues to rise Indonesia’s weather bureau on January 6 warned that more heavy downpours are expected after rains triggered flooding and landslides last December, killing at least 66 people in Jakarta and surrounding areas.

World Thailand’s rice exports struggle to hit 8 million tonnes Rice exports may fall below 8 million tonnes for 2019, with this year's prospects still uncertain because of a slew of risk factors such as the continued strong baht, natural disasters and emerging new rice exporters like Myanmar and China, local media reported.

World Australian pairs jailed for drug possession in Indonesia A court in Denpasar district, Bali province of Indonesia, on January 6 sentenced two Australian citizens to a total of 21 months in prison for drug possession.