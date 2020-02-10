Philippines to implement air passengers’ info-sharing system
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines will soon put into use an integrated system for sharing information of air passengers between airlines and government agencies to cut delays in tracing people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to the country’s Department of Justice.
Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the Bureau of Immigration (BI)’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) would help the government with leads on the whereabouts of passengers in a flight in case they need to be contacted.
The system requires airlines to provide the BI with passengers’ detailed information before they arrive at terminals, he said, adding the information will be useful, especially in contact tracing efforts.
The two confirmed nCoV cases in the Philippines, who traveled from China’s Wuhan via Hong Kong and then to Cebu, Dumaguete and Manila on board Cebu Pacific and the Philippine Airlines flights, have prompted the government’s efforts to trace people they had contact with, including passengers seated near them during the flights.
As of February 7, the health department reported that the number of persons under investigation for possible infection of nCoV has gone up to 215.
The same day, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah said Malaysia has no plans yet to ban Chinese tourists, explaining the World Health Organisation has not given that guideline and Malaysia does not want to create public panic.
Meanwhile, immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said tourists from China unable to return home due to flight cancellations over the novel virus outbreak will be issued with a special pass to extend their stay in Malaysia.
He said the pass allows for a 14- or 30-day stay in the country, based on respective departure flight dates.
While in Singapore, the organiser of the Singapore Airshow, Experia Events, said the show will proceed as planned from February 11-16, with precautions in place to safeguard well-being and safety of attendees, amidst the heightened alert level of the coronavirus in the country./.