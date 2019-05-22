The Philippines is seeking to import 300,000 tonnes of corn to cover a shortfall in the domestic supply caused by the El Nino dry spell and to prepare for the expected dramatic growth of local hog and poultry sectors (Photo: tempo.com.ph)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines is seeking to import 300,000 tonnes of corn to cover a shortfall in the domestic supply caused by the El Nino dry spell and to prepare for the expected dramatic growth of local hog and poultry sectors, said Philippine Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol on May 21.



The agriculture secretary was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that the Department of Agriculture (DA) of the Philippines is already seeking the approval of the Department of Finance to facilitate the importation of 300,000 tonnes of corn at lower tariffs to fill up the shortfall caused by El Nino on the country’s feed crops.



He did not specify the tariff target for the corn import.



Moreover, Pinol added the DA will plant an additional 100,000 ha of corn and another 100,000 ha of sorghum this year to support the country’s growing poultry and hog industry to further boost domestic livestock feed supplies.



According to the Philippine state weather bureau, some provinces in the Philippines are experiencing below normal to way below normal rainfall due to El Nino – the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean that often causes hot, dry weather for this Southeast Asian country.



The Philippines’ corn output in the first quarter of 2019 contracted by 2 percent from the previous year to reach 2.43 million tonnes due to the dry spell. –VNA