Philippines to upgrade at least eight airports this year
The Philippines will upgrade at least eight airports across the country in 2023 to boost mobility and connectivity, said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on January 19.
She said her department has already set aside the funding for these repair projects in the 2023 budget approved by Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.
Local airports to be upgraded are the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, two airports in the northern, two in the central, and three in the southern region.
According to the official, the Philippine Government will continue to step up infrastructure development to achieve its economic transformation goal.
On January 1 this year, a computer glitch paralysed the air traffic control at the NAIA, the largest of its kind in the Philippines, affecting 282 international and domestic flights and about 60,000 travelers./.
