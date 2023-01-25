Philippines: Two pilots killed in military training incident
A Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in Bataan province, west of Manila, on January 25 during a training flight, killing two pilots.
PAF Spokesperson Consuelo Castillo said that a SF260 aircraft with two pilots aboard took off from a military base in Cavite province around 9:59 am (local time). It vanished only more than 30 minutes later.
Meanwhile, local radio DZBB said the plane's wreckage was found in Pilar town in Bataan with the bodies of the two pilots./.
