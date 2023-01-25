World Vietnam - important partner of RoK: Korean broadcaster Vietnam is an important partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), with more than 200,000 Koreans living in the Southeast Asian country from which a large amount of trade surplus was generated in 2022, Korean broadcaster KBS underlined in an article published on January 24.

World Thailand pushes FTA talks with EU Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will be in Brussels on January 25-26 to push for negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

ASEAN Thailand launches new guidelines to promote tourism​ The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with guidelines to launch events and festivals to attract tourists in line with the government’s “5Fs soft power”.

World Vietnam engages in building of UN convention against cybercrimes A Vietnamese delegation has attended the fourth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) for Criminal Purposes.