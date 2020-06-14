Philippines: Two policemen killed in attack
Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.
In Sulu, Philippines (Photo: AFP)
Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.
The attack occurred at around 6:30pm (local time) on June 13 in Parang town. Both policemen died on their way to a local hospital.
The Abu Sayyaf group is considered the smallest but the most violent among extremist groups in the southern Philippines. The group, which has an estimated 400 fighters, is active in the impoverished island provinces of Sulu and Basilan.
It often kidnaps for ransoms, preying on foreign tourists, businessmen and fishermen not only from the Philippines but also from Indonesia and Malaysia./.
