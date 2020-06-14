World Cambodia-Thailand trade hit 3.1 billion USD in four months Two-way trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 3.1 billion USD in four months of this year, up 18.3 percent year-on-year, Cambodia’s Fresh News website quoted the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand as saying on June 13.

World Singapore sees record weekly dengue infections The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.

World Thailand plans to reopen borders to tourists from low-risk countries Thailand is planning to reopen its borders to tourists from countries which have comparably low coronavirus infections as it is striving to revitalise the pandemic-hit tourism industry.