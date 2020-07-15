Philippines urged to exclude Vietnam from steel probes
The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a consultation letter to the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry asking it to exclude Vietnam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.
In the letter, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam expressed concern about the Philippines’ initiation of three safeguard investigations on steel products imported into the country, including aluminium zinc sheets, coils and strips, pre-painted galvanished iron and pre-painted aluminium zinc, and galvanished iron sheets, coils and strips.
Vietnam also asked the Philippines to strictly abide by rules for safeguard investigations and imposition of trade defence measures in accordance with the World Trade Organisation’s safeguard agreement.
In addition, the Philippines needed to use the most updated import date when analysing and assessing the injuries caused by the imports on its domestic industry.
According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the Philippines’ imports of the products from Vietnam are not considerable and it is eligible for Vietnam to be excluded from safeguard measures following the WTO’s rules.
The agency will continue to cooperate with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Philippines, the Vietnam Steel Association and producers to keep a close watch on the investigations to protect the legitimate rights of Vietnamese producers and exporters./.
