Hanoi (VNA) - Thousands of Philippine and American troops kicked off joint military drills dubbed Balikatan, or “shoulder to shoulder” in the Philippines on April 22.



The exercises, which will run until May 10, will involve around 11,000 American and 5,000 Philippine troops, as well as Australian and French military personnel. France will also deploy a warship that will take part in a joint exercise with Philippine and US vessels. Fourteen countries in Asia and Europe will join as observers.



Philippine Colonel Michael Logico revealed that, for the first time, the drills will go beyond the Philippines' territorial waters, which extend about 22 kilometers from its coastline.



The drills will simulate the sinking of an "enemy ship” and retaking an island.



Last year's drills involved 17,600 Philippine and American troops, which were the largest Balikatan exercises since they started in 1991./.