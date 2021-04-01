World Singapore, China discuss travel resumption Travel between Singapore and China may soon resume if the two sides can complete their work on a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification and exchange personal information, according to Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

ASEAN Thailand shortens quarantine period to bolster tourism Thailand will shorten its quarantine period for foreign travellers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 14 to 10 days from April 1, to foster tourism.

World Vietnamese become second biggest foreign-born community in Japan Vietnamese for the first time surpassed people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to become the second biggest foreign-born community in Japan, according to the largest data of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA).

World Singapore to contribute over 20 million USD to help poor countries fight pandemic The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on March 31 that the country will contribute over 20.5 million USD to international efforts to help vulnerable low-income countries cope with economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.