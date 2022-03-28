World Japanese publisher produces manga book on Vietnamese football Kadokawa JSC of Japan on March 28 introduced a comic series about Vietnamese football which it is going to publish.

World Malaysia hosts Asian security, defence conferences About 25,000 visitors from more than 50 countries and territories are expected to attend the 2022 Defence Services Asia (DSA) and 2022 National Security Conference Asia (NATSEC), scheduled to be held from March 28 to 31 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur, said Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein.

World ADB: Emerging East Asia’s local currency bond issuance strongly surges Emerging East Asia’s total local currency bond issuance rose 7.1 percent to an all-time high of 9 trillion USD in 2021, according to the latest issue of the Asia Bond Monitor recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).