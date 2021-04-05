Philippines warns China’s actions in East Sea
Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on April 4 that China was looking to occupy more areas in the East Sea.
The continued presence of Chinese vessels around Sinh Ton island cluster reveals their intent to further occupy areas in the East Sea, according to Lorenzana’s statement.
It was the second statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Sinh Ton island cluster of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
According to Lorenzana, there were still 44 Chinese vessels in the waters despite improved weather conditions.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a diplomatic protest that the swarming and threatening presence of the Chinese ships creates an atmosphere of instability and shows that China is ignoring its commitments to promoting peace and stability in the region.
Many countries in the world have showed serious concerns over China’s recent deployment of over 200 ships around Sinh Ton island cluster in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and requested the country to immediately bring these vessels out of the area and end all provocations.
Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said that the operation of the Chinese ships within the territorial waters of Sinh Ton Dong island in the Truong Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)’s regulations on the operation of foreign vessels in the territorial waters of coastal nations, run counter to the spirit and content of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and complicated the situation which is unfavourable for the process of negotiations between ASEAN and China on a Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC)./.
