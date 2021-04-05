World Malaysia, Brunei agree to reinforce bilateral ties Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan and PM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held the 23rd annual leaders’ consultation on April 5, agreeing to boost the countries’ cooperation, including in the COVID-19 combat.

World Canada opposes Chinese tension-escalating actions in East Sea Canada opposes recent actions taken by China in the East Sea, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said in a tweet, noting that such actions escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order.

World Lao former leader Choummaly Sayasone rescued after yacht accident Lao former Party General Secretary and State President Choummaly Sayasone was rescued after a yacht capsized in the Nam Ngum Lake on April 4, local media reported.

World Philippines shows interest in joining CPTPP The Philippines has formally expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with the goal of building new relationships with countries outside its existing bilateral free trade agreements.