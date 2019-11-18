World Cambodia’s princess passes away at age 76 Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, daughter of late king Norodom Sihanouk, passed away in Thailand on November 18 at the age of 76, due to her illness, reported Fresh News.

World ASEAN forum talks social protection for vulnerable children The 14th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development (14th GO-NGO Forum), themed “Strengthening Social Protection for Vulnerable Children in ASEAN”, took place in Vientiane, Laos on November 18.

World Cambodia enjoys surge in export of footwear, travel goods Cambodia’s export of travel goods surged in the January-September period of this year to 385 million USD, mostly thanks to tax privileges they received from the US under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

World Indonesia to build its first spaceport Indonesia plans to construct its first spaceport in Biak, Papua, to serve the country’s rocket test launches, the country’s National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) has confirmed.