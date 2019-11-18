Phnom Penh airport named best Asia Pacific regional airport
Phnom Penh international airport in Cambodia was named the best airport of the year in the Asia Pacific by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).
The Phnom Penh International Airport of Cambodia (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
The award was bestowed during the CAPA Asia Summit recently in Singapore last week.
CAPA is a leading provider of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industries. Its “Aviation Awards for Excellence” were established in 2002 with 10 categories of award.
CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison said that Phnom Penh International Airport has experienced strong growth in recent years, with passenger volume increasing by 50 percent from 2015 to 2018.
This growth has required enormous adjustment to the airport’s operations, he noted.
According to a statement from Cambodia Airports, the company that manages all international airports in Cambodia, Phnom Penh International Airport earned the award thanks to its contributions to the aviation industry.
Phnom Penh airport is expected to serve 6 million passengers this year.
According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, the number of international tourists to Cambodia increased by 10 percent to 4.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. During this period, the Phnom Penh international airport handled 1.5 million passengers, an increase of 12.7 percent./.