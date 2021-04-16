Phnom Penh authorities vow to ensure food supply during lockdown
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng said on April 15 that if the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high, the lockdown could be extended.
He affirmed that the municipal administration still gives the top priority to ensuring food supply to local residents.
According to the official, transportation from Kandal to Phnom Penh remains normal, with sufficient food supply.
Despite the two-week lockdown from April 15-28, the vaccination campaign is being accelerated.
The Cambodian Health Ministry’s spokesperson Or Vadine said on April 15 evening that the campaign remains on schedule, targeting Cambodian citizens and foreigners living in the country.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths caused by the pandemic is growing, amounting to 38 as of the same day./.