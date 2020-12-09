ASEAN ASEAN, EU experts discuss access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines Experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) convened on December 8 to exchange best practices on policies and to identify further opportunities for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines.

ASEAN ASEAN ministers adopt joint statement on defence cooperation ASEAN defence ministers adopted a joint statement on defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN at their 14th meeting, held via videoconference on December 9.

ASEAN ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.