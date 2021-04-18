ASEAN ASEAN Foundation launches Social Enterprise Development Programme The ASEAN Foundation on April 16 launched the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) and a webinar to discuss regional social enterprise-related issues.

ASEAN ASEAN leaders announce plan for in-person special summit Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24 to discuss efforts in building the ASEAN Community, external relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar.

World Laos detects illegal entrant diagnosed with COVID-19 The Lao health ministry on April 16 confirmed a new COVID-19 case who was an illegal entrant, raising the country’s tally to 54.