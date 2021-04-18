Phnom Penh market closed as new COVID-19 infections increase
Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital city on April 17 decided to close the well-known vegetable market Doeum Kor for two weeks as about 100 vendors and security guards there were found infected with COVID-19.
In a statement, Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng said that the temporary closure of the market in Tuol Kork and Boeng Keng Kang districts was made from April 18 to May 1 to stem its spread because more and more vendors have been diagnosed with the virus.
He also called on those who went shopping in the market as of April 5 to come forwards and have their samples tested and undergo quarantine.
In other developments, the vaccination process against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh capital was suspended temporarily for three days, from April 17-19.
The reason for the suspension is that medical workers cannot make it to the hospital or the centres where they are supposed to administer the jabs to the public due to lockdowns.
Cambodia has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to about 1.24 million so far./.