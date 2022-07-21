World Thailand warns of floods in Mekong basin As the Mekong River water level is rising steadily and people living along its two banks in Thailand have been warned to be ready for dealing with floods that can happen at any time.

World Vietnamese Party leader’s speech on Vietnam-Laos ties receives praises in Laos The speech of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Hanoi meeting on July 18 marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relationship and 45 years since the signing of the bilateral treaty on amity and cooperation has won applause from Lao officials, scholars and people.

World Four reasons make Vietnam attractive investment destination Over the last decade, Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing thanks to lower labour costs, simpler supply chain integration, better free trade access, and relative political stability, according to an article freshly published by the news site tradefinanceglobal.com.

World Vietnam among best destinations for expats Vietnam ranks 7th in the top 10 best destinations for foreign expats and 2nd in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.