Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway to be put into trial use in October
The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway will be put into temporary use in October this year, offering a free-of charge usage to commuters for a month, according to Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol.
Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
As of mid-July, the expressway construction was 95% complete, he said, adding that the remaining 5% is involved with the installation of traffic signs, safety cameras, and tree planting.
The ministry has been preparing a video spot to raise the public awareness on the expressway usage before the trial period as it is the first ever of its kind in Cambodia, he said.
With a length of 187 kilometres and a width of 24.5 metres, the 2-billion-USD expressway links village 1 in Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Pursenchey, Phnom Penh to village 1 in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province./.