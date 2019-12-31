Among the dishes named by CNN, spring rolls stand at 30 and pho at 28.

CNN says spring rolls made from pork, shrimp, herbs, rice vermicelli and other ingredients wrapped in rice paper is served at room temperature. It's "meat light," with the flavors of refreshing herbs erupting in your mouth.

Dipped in a slightly sweet Vietnamese sauce laced with ground peanuts, it's wholesome, easy and the very definition of "moreish."

Pho is a "national specialty" of Vietnam, and is mispronounced by many foreigners. Pho is served with broth, fresh noodles and herbs. The ingredients combine to create a unique flavor in a delicious and well balanced dish.

Pho frequently features on CNN’s list of best dishes./.

VNA