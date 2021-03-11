Travel Can Tho promotes green tourism at Cai Rang Floating Market The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project on green tourism at the Cai Rang Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region.

Culture - Sports Northern village makes folk singing thrive Dong Mon village in Hoa Binh commune, Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city, is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial singing) in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.