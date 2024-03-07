Phone, component exports hit 5.5 billion USD in January
Vietnam earned over 5.5 billion USD from exporting phones and components in January, up 50.4% month-on-month.
Vietnam pockets over 5.5 billion USD from exporting phones and components in January. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam earned over 5.5 billion USD from exporting phones and components in January, up 50.4% month-on-month.
Compared to that in the same month of 2023, the figure increased by 11.4%, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The US was Vietnam’s biggest importer of this commodity group, with a total value of 1.39 billion USD, or 25%.
Last year, the export turnover of phones and component parts hit 52.3 billion USD, making the group rank second in terms of value among Vietnam’s exports./.