Quang Binh province’s tourism industry was heavily affected by COVID-19, with visitor numbers down sharply compared to previous years.



To give the industry a boost, Quang Binh has introduced a 20 percent discount on entry tickets to Phong Nha Cave until the end of the year and launched new offerings, including tours to explore the cave’s mysterious depths at night.



Unlike existing Phong Nha Cave discovery tours, the new offering starts in the evening, with visitors taking to kayaks to discover stalactites and ancient Champa characters carved into cliffs and ancient jars as well as historical relics.



After discovering the mysterious beauty of Phong Nha at night, visitors then enjoy an outdoor BBQ.



It really is a fascinating adventure and a new experience in the Year of the Tiger, helping to relieve stress after hard days at work./.

VNA