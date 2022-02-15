Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has approved a project to support the work of wildlife rescue, conservation and release at the Center for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

The project will operate with an assistance of more than 1.7 billion VND (74,740 USD) provided by the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF).

It is hoped to help turn the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park into a biodiversity conservation centre in Vietnam’s central region, that meets requirements in welfare, treatment and release of wild animals, said the management board of the park.

The project will also have an important role to play in the prevention and handling of poaching and wildlife smuggling, helping restore the forest ecosystem.



It is to last for three years until 2023 with main activities of training on wildlife release procedure and building conservation plans, among others./.