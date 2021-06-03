Culture - Sports Sponsorship for Vietnamese Paralympians announced The Vietnam Paralympics Association and relevant agencies signed two sponsorship deals in Hanoi on June 2 to support Vietnamese athletes competing at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Germany exhibition to spotlight "the Tale of Kieu" from new angle The Ministry of Culture and the Art Foundation of Germany's Saxony-Anhalt State have held a press conference to introducing an upcoming exhibition featuring the main female character in "Truyen Kieu" (the Tale of Kieu) by the Vietnamese 18th-century great poet Nguyen Du.

Archaeological traces affirm existence of early humans in Tuyen Quang Nearly 30 stone-age archaeological relics and thousands of precious artifacts have been unearthed in Tuyen Quang, helping affirm that the northern mountainous province is one of the residential areas of primitive humans.

Vietnam in Group D of 2021 Futsal World Cup Vietnam are pooled in Group D of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, alongside Brazil, the Czech Republic and Panama, following an official draw held at FIFA headquarters in Switzerland on June 1.