Photo book on Ho Chi Minh's journey for nation salvation debuts
Delegate card issued to Nguyen Ai Quoc to attend the 5th Congress of the Comintern in 1924. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A photo book on late President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to seek ways for national salvation has been launched to mark the 110th year of his departure (June 5, 1911 - 2021).
Published in four languages – Vietnamese, English, Russian, and Chinese, the 252-page book features hundreds of valuable documentary photos, documents, and autographs relating to the President’s activities during 1911 – 1945.
Compiled by the Information and Communication Publishing House in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace, the book aims to give insight into his works and contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause.
On June 1, the Tre (Youth) Publishing House also published a map on the President’s 30-year journey.
In early May, a new book about President Ho Chi Minh compiled by Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Dinh Phong, a lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, came to the public, highlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career, the close-knit relationship between his aspiration and content of documents adopted in the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh has become a great source of inspiration for not only Vietnamese authors and artists, but also their foreign counterparts./.